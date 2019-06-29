The Kwara State Government has announced the receipt of N4,202,659,072.11 for the month of June 2019.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Friday by Benjamin Fatigun, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, who represented Kwara State at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee meeting of June 27, 2019 in Kano.

The breakdown of the money for the state included statutory revenue allocation of N3,193,761,125:58; Value Added Tax of N1,002,461,709.09; and Exchange rate gain of N6,436,237:44, according to the statement.

The statement said the entire 16 local government areas also received N2,679,675,377.31.

The breakdown for the LGAs are N2,106,501,950.22 (SRA); N568,928,292.22 (VAT); and N4,245,134.87 (Exchange Gains), it added.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, meanwhile, has directed the immediate payment of June salary to the state’s workers.

The wage bill comes to N2.2 billion, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.