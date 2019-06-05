The Chairman of Asa Local Government Football Council of Kwara State, Alhaji Adeshina Bello, has been suspended from office barely eight days to the State Football Association elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Kwara State Football Association election will hold on June 13 at the Conference Room of the State Sports Council, Ilorin.

A letter signed by the Secretary and other members stated that the Vice Chairman, Hon. Duro Mohammed, was elected as the new Chairman with immediate effect.

The decisions, which were taken at a meeting held on May 30, had been communicated to the State FA Kwara FA Electoral Committee and the Chairman of Asa Local Government.

Bello was suspended for what was termed “lackadaisical attitude and arrogance” according to the letter.

“Alhaji Bello has ceased to be our Chairman and he cannot represent Asa Local Government Football Council at any function henceforth,” the letter reads in part.

A vote of no confidence was earlier passed on Bello at the meeting.

Asa Local Government Football Council was inaugurated in 2018 with Bello as Chairman, Mohammed as Vice Chairman and Amao Opeyemi as Secretary.

Other members are Rasheed Ayodeji, Ibrahim Ajao and Alhaji Bayo Abdulraheem.