Kwankwaso to Ganduje: Work against me, regret it later

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has told the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to work against him in the 2023 elections to his own peril.

He spoke against the backdrop of Ganduje’s statement that he will perform a repeat of the June 12, 1993 polls in the state.

In the poll, a Southerner and presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, defeated the candidate of the National Republican Convention and indigene of the state, Bashir Tofa.

Ganduje, a member of the All Progressives Congress, who spoke at a rally, said the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will defeat Kwankwaso, who is from Kano State.

Responding when he spoke with newsmen in Kano on Friday, Kwankwaso said: “I had a rally not long ago, which was one of the best rallies.

“I had one in Wudil, the southern senatorial district.

“I had one in Bichi, northern senatorial district.

“I opened my office in Kano Central and one of the best rallies because you can’t compare it with the ones by some of the candidates who had crowds that came to Kano from neighbouring states and so on.

“Now, you see, I don’t want to talk about that man (Ganduje).

“I don’t know whether he said it or not.

“But the reality is that anybody who works against NNPP or Kwankwaso in 2023, one day, he will regret it, that he made a mistake.

“Anybody who knows me, who knows my antecedents believes that if I win this presidential election, Kano will have maximum benefit, of course northern Nigeria will benefit and of course the country.

“So, I am surprised if you go and say I should hold a rally.

“Rally, I have done many rallies in Kano.

“In just recent months, January and December in Kano, in all the three senatorial districts.

“So, what is the problem about holding rally in Kano?”