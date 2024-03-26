Kukah to FG: Investigate persons with claims of collaboration with bandits

In a resolute call to action, the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has called on the federal government to investigate every individual with claims of having knowledge of the location of the bandits.

He also expressed his worry over the spate of kidnappings across schools in the country, adding that the abduction could have a psychological effect on the children.

The clergyman who made this known in an interview with Channels Television, questioned the Federal Government’s failure to investigate individuals claiming close ties with bandits.

“It is clear that the Federal Government at the highest level knows what is going on, at least the intelligence community has an idea.

“There are key Nigerians who are saying openly that they know more than they think the rest of us know, and I think that it is the business of the Federal Government to find out those who claim to know where the bandits are, those who are collaborating with the bandits,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has been invited for questioning over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country.

Recall that the controversial cleric faulted the Federal Government on the continued use of force or kinetic means to secure the release of victims of kidnapping.

According to Gumi, the government ought to go closer to the bandits and study them to provide them with better living conditions.

However, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and Orientation, while addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja, on Monday said: “The security agencies are up and doing.

“Sheikh Gumi or any other person is not above the law. If his suggestions are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take but if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

“There is nobody that is above the law in this regard. And I am aware he has been a guest of security agencies to answer questions. When you make remarks that border on our national security, it is incumbent on the security agencies to dig further.”