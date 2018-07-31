Kukah decries mindless killings, says Nigeria heading towards agriculture disaster

The Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has decried the aimless and mindless wastage of lives in the country.

Kukah made the observation during a donation of relief materials by himself and other members of the Catholic Church to Gandi town in Sokoto State.

The materials were meant for Internally Displaced Persons from Tabanni village in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

Kukah called for solidarity with one another in such trying times, warning that Nigeria was heading towards agricultural disaster because the killers were gradually but systemically preventing locals from going to the farm and rearing livestock.

He advised that the Federal Government should work out a more formidable measure capable of halting the ugly trend.

Kukah, whose team donated bags of rice, medicals and consumables, bales of wrappers, and detergents among others, said: “What we have come here to do as a Christian community is to respond to disaster within our limited resources.

“The tragedy has already happened.

“We are here on solidarity.

“We are not here to apportion blame.

“The governor, Sultan and other prominent personalities have already been here.

“And this show of solidarity is important to send out the message to this men and women of evil intentions that we are together.

“We will only continue to call on the Federal Government to do more and protect us.

“Our people are dying aimlessly and mindlessly.

“This is another farming season, but now, people cannot go back to their farms.

“There is evidence of another looming agricultural disaster.”