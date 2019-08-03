Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, has appealed to Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, to give special attention to FCT natives while considering those to admit or employ.

Sabo made the call on Saturday during a public lecture and celebration of the overall best graduating student, Adamu Talatu of Chemistry Department, who had a CGPA of 4.82 in the 2018/19 academic session.

He said: “This institution is supposed to be a catchment area for natives of FCT, but they find it difficult to gain admission even when they have the required points to study courses of their choice.

“The natives are also denied employment in the university; they hardly get slots no matter how good their grades may be.

“Talatu Adamu is the best graduating student of University of Abuja in 2019; this little girl is from a remote part of Kuje. She has proved that dedication and hard work leads to success, irrespective of social and economic background.

“We are pleased with this girl and the Kuje Area Council is offering our dear Talatu Adamu an automatic scholarship to any University of her choice for her postgraduate studies.

“We believe that there are many brilliant children like Talatu wasting away in remote areas of the FCT. I want to use this medium to appeal to the new VC to consider our children during admission and employment processes.”

An overwhelmed Adamu, who thanked her parents for their love and support during her studies, called on the Federal Government to give adequate priority to girl-child education in the country.

She said: “The girls in FCT want to learn; they want to explore their talents. All they want is the opportunity and the support to achieve their dreams and make Nigeria proud.”

Adamu called on Philip Aduda, the senator representing the FCT, and the Kuje Area Council to strengthen and widen their scholarship schemes so as to reach more children from poor homes in the FCT.