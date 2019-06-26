Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admits he’s likely to hang up his boots in just a couple of years’ time.

Kroos has recently signed a new deal to 2023, when he will turn 33 years of age.

He told BILD: “The duration of the contract was consciously chosen, at 33 it would be a good age to retire, but then I will have the opportunity to choose if I do not want to do something after that.”

Asked about playing outside of Europe, the German added: “You can discard this.

“I will never play in the United States, China or Qatar.”