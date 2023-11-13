KogiDecides2023: Despite pending polls, INEC declares Ododo winner 

Despite rescheduled polls in some polling units, in one local government area, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared the All Progressives Congress APC candidate, Usman Ododo, as the winner of last Saturday’s Governorship election in Kogi State.

INEC Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Johnson Urama made the announcement Sunday night.

Prof. Urama’s declaration was despite the notice that fresh polls would be conducted in some polling units in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state on November 18, 2023.

The Returning Officer announced that Ododo won with 446,237 votes, to defeat his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the opposition Social Democratic Party SDP, who polled 259,052 votes.

Also, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP recorded 46,362 votes.

In his announcement, Prof. Urama said: “Ahmed Ododo of APC, having certified by the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected”.