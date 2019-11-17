A nephew of Senator Dino Melaye, Olorunjuwon, has been confirmed dead following the orgy of violence that attended the governorship and senatorial elections in the state on Saturday.

While the governorship election held throughout the state, the senatorial election was conducted for Kogi West, where the Court of Appeal found Melaye’s election in the 2019 elections defective.

Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, contested against Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress.

Violence was a major factor in Saturday’s elections.

It was there that Olorunjuwon was fatally shot.

He died on Sunday morning.

Melaye made this known via his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “My nephew Olorunjuwon who was shot at my polling unit yesterday died this morning. My brother your death is a Supreme sacrifice in the struggle for the liberation of our people. Rest in peace aburo… So sad.”

Melaye had earlier tweeted: “5 of the thugs who came to disrupt election in my unit have been arrested and have made confessional statements to the fact that Sunday Faleke aide of Yahaya Bello sent them. One of the cars used is also in police custody. Taofik Isah was arrested and wrote a caution statement.”