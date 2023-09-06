Kogi Central: Why we sacked Ohere, declared Akpoti-Uduaghan winner — Tribunal

The Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal has offered reasons for its decision to declare Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the February 25, 2023 Kogi Central Senatorial District election.

In declaring Akpoti-Uduaghan winner, it annulled the election of Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, who read the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel on Wednesday, said Ohere’s votes were inflated in nine polling units in Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

Orjiako said the inflation was carried out by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, adding: “Natasha’s votes were intentionally reduced in the same nine polling units by the INEC Ward Collation officers.

“After making the proper corrections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan (PDP), having polled 54,074 against Abubakar Ohere’s 51,291, is hereby declared the authentic winner.”

Orjiako further explained that during the collation of results, three other polling units’ results were deliberately not entered for Akpoti-Uduaghan in the same LGA.

He held: “From the evidences before this tribunal, Natasha’s votes in the nine polling units of Ajaokuta were 1,073 against the 77 recorded by the ward collation officers, while those scored by Ohere were inflated to 1,553 against the actual figure of 1,031.

“In view of this, we are convinced that the petitioners’ 996 votes in polling units 009, 046 and O49 polling units of Ganaja village of Ajaokuta were deliberately not recorded at the Ward Collation Centre.

“It is not the duty of collation officers to reject results submitted by Presiding Officers from polling units in an election that followed the electoral guidelines substantially.

“That officer failed in his duty.”

According to Orjiako, all issues raised by the petitioner have been resolved in her favour.

The Chairman ordered the 3rd respondent (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ohere and issue the same to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Tribunal strongly chided INEC for deliberately going out of its mandate of conducting a free and fair election to conniving with political parties to subvert the will of the people.

Consequently, the Tribunal ordered INEC to pay N500,000 as damages to Akpoti-Uduaghan for “subverting justice: in the February 25, 2023 senatorial election.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, Counsel to Akpoti-Uduagan, Johnson Usman, described it as “apt” and “a victory” for democracy.

Usman said: “This judgement has now validated the true winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

“This is victory for the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

“It is a victory for Kogi in general and a victory for the election processes.”