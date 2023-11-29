Kogi 2023: SDP attempted lynching INEC staff, burning INEC office — APC

The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council in Kogi State has accused the Social Democratic Party of attempts to lynch staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission and burn down its office in the state.

The allegation followed the massing up of supporters of the SDP at the INEC office in the state one Wednesday.

They had to be dispersed by security agents when some of them became unruly.

The APCCC, Kogi State in the November 11, 2023 governorship election, said the SDP supporters were out to Lynch staff of INEC and burn down the electoral agency’s office.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo, the APCCC said: “Today’s failed attack by supporters and thugs of the Social Democratic Party to attack the State INEC Office in Lokoja has confirmed our recent alarm that the party is determined to destroy every relevant government institution just to maintain their false claim to popularity.

“The attempted plan to lynch INEC staff and burn down the INEC Office was gallantly averted by security agents. Their promptness and professionalism is highly commended as their timely intervention saved what would have been a bloody day as weapon-wielding thugs of the SDP were dangerously threatening to make the state ungovernable.

“The laughable story of the SDP that the thugs were hired by our party is no deviation from their culture of terrible and senseless propaganda and strategy to blame everyone else for their own actions. It is high time the thoroughly defeated candidate of the SDP and his co-travellers to an unknown destination are arrested to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“We call on APC supporters to remain law abiding in the face of glaring provocation. War is about using one’s best to the worst to oneself. The Governor-Elect will be sworn in on January 27, 2024 to advance the frontiers of development in our dear state.

“As earlier stated, we wish to reiterate our readiness for any legal challenge as we know we won an election adjudged as the freest and fairest in the history of our dear state.”