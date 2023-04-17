Kogi 2023: Olayinka Braimoh wins AA governorship primary

An entrepreneur, Olayinka Braimoh, has been elected the governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) for the Kogi Governorship election.

Braimoh, also known as Young Businessman, scored 101 votes to beat his rival, Simon Aku, who scored 4 votes after one of the contestants, Ada Haruna withdrew for Braimoh during the party’s primary election held in Lokoja, the State’s capital.

The Returning Officer and Chairman of the AA governorship indirect Primary Election Committee, Abanigwa James who declared Braimoh winner, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the election.

James also thanked the party’s leadership, the delegates and members of the party for their cooperation with the seven-man member committee, which ensured the emergence of a flag bearer for the November 11 Governorship election in the state.

Speaking to journalists after his emergence as AA Governorship candidate, the 46-year-old Braimoh, who hails from Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi West Senatorial District, gave thanks to God for making his election possible.

He said his election signified huge responsible to ensure that he appealed to the conscience of the people of Kogi to win the November 11 Governorship election and deliver them from suffering and pains.

“As an entrepreneur, I have been having serious burdens for my State, Kogi, where there is so much poverty, deprivation and suffering.

“It’s understandable that there are no modalities for wealth creation in Kogi, but if elected as governor, I shall see to it that we create wealth through agriculture, mining, education and entrepreneurial drive.

“We need to make money, save money and grow the economy of the State.

“The land mass and the abundant mineral resources are sure ways of generating funds that could help provide the necessary infrastructure for good standard of living in Kogi,” Braimoh said.