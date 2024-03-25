Kogi 2023: I wasn’t around during election — SDP witness

Abdulmalik Njidda, the star witness of the Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, told the Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja that he was not in the state on the day of the poll.

The star witness, who is a data analyst with the Independent National Electoral Commission, stated this on Monday.

This was as he completed his evidence-in-chief and was cross-examined by the respondents’ counsel.

Njidda had earlier testified to events that took place during the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state with regard to entries on the BVAS machines used for the election in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi, Ogori Magongo and Lokoja Local Government Areas.

However, drama ensued during cross examination.

When counsel to the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, All Progressives Congress and INEC asked him is whereabouts during the poll, Njidda turned around to say he was nowhere near the state on the day of the poll.

Jidda confirmed that he was posted to Imo State for the governorship election, which held on the same day the election in Kogi State was held.

Specifically, the INEC analyst admitted that he was never at any of the polling units complained about on election day and in respect of whose BVAS machines he examined before the tribunal.

He said he was therefore not in a position to know or show how the BVAS machines were operated at those polling units.

In his further testimony under cross examination, the witness also admitted that as an INEC data analyst, he was never assigned any function on the day of the election in Kogi State, hence he had no reason to operate the BVAS machines he was brought to court to prove its contents.

When he was further cross examined on the serial number of the BVAS machines that he was called to demonstrate in court, the INEC data analyst said he did not know the serial number of the machines.

Njidda added that the BVAS machines he demonstrated in court were not the entirety of the BVAS machines used for the election in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi, Ogori Magongo and Lokoja Local Government Areas of the state.

The witness visibly evaded some of the questions put to him by the team of defence lawyers.

He said it was the duty of the presiding officers to operate BVAS machines at any polling unit, have the picture of Form EC8A on the respective BVAS used in their polling units and transmit the result to IRev.

He noted that BVAS machines used for an election were meant to contain Form EC8A but that the BVAS machines he demonstrated in open court did not all have the picture of Form EC8A.

Njidda added that he could not tell which ones had the picture of the Form EC8A used at the various polling units.

Attempts by lawyer to the petitioner, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), to save the day through re-examination were objected to by the defence team and overruled by the tribunal.

The three-member panel adjourned the matter until March 26 for continuation of hearing

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) represented INEC, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN) represented Governor Ododo and E.C. Ukala (SAN) appeared for the APC.