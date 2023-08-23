Kogi 2023: Community declares support for Gov. Bello, APC candidate

The Bassa community in Kogi local government area of Kogi state has expressed gratitude to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state over the appointment of their son, Danlami Musa as a Senior Special Assistant, SSA.

Danlami Musa who hails from Tawari in Kogi local government area was recently named as the Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor on Cultural Integration for Lokoja/ Kogi Federal constituency.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Aguma of Bassa, Alhaji Idris Yusuf, in an appreciation message on Monday, thanked Governor Yahaya Bello, for finding one of their sons worthy to be appointed as a Senior Special Assistant in the New Direction Administration

The Aguma of the Bassa community, while celebrating the appointment, lauded Governor Yahaya Bello and described him as a man of his words who believed in the unity of the state. He said “Governor Bello has successfully kept the entire state together without any form of crisis and he has just proven that by appointing one of our sons as a Senior Special Assistant on cultural integration for Lokoja /Koto federal constituency”.

The traditional ruler assured the Governor of their unwavering support for the ruling All Progressives Congress and its candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, Alh. Usman Ahmed Ododo, adding that they will reciprocate the gesture by voting massively for APC at the poll.

The Newly appointed Danlami Musa thanked the Governor for finding him worthy of the appointment and he pledged his loyalty to the Ododo/Oyinbo project. He added that the Bassa Community will be a harvest field for APC to gather votes for the guber candidate Alh. Ododo.

He said “Having Eng. Abubakar Bashir Gegu as our leader makes it easier for us to win and deliver for Alh. Usman Ododo. I will work with Team APC to deliver all the 12 Bassa kwomu units in Kogi LGA and all other Bassa speaking parts of the state where Alh. Bashir Gegu has always displayed excellence in the previous elections”.