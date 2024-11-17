Kizz Daniel loses mother-in law to breast cancer, says no album until 2026

Nigeria’s Afropop sensation Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, has lost his mother-in-law to breast cancer, saying he would not drop any music until 2016 over this.
Kizz Daniel announced the development in a terse statement he released on his X handle on Saturday as he mourned with his wife.
He tweeted: “My wife lost her mom to breast cancer, and I’m here mourning with her…
“Say a prayer for her mom, Vaddicts.”
He said following the loss, he would not drop any music until 2026.
Kizz Daniel, who had earlier given a November 29, 2024 date to release a new EP, titled: “Uncle K,” added: “After this, I no dey drop anything again until 2026.”