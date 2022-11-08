Kingmakers seek Osun Government’s intervention in Obaship tussle

Kingmakers in Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State have called on the state government to reconsider the process that produced Prince Raphael Ademola as the new 16th Aree of Iree in the town.

One of the kingmakers in the town, the Aogun of Iree, Chief Saliu Atoyebi, made this known to newsmen.

Atoyebi, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the Aree-in-Council in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, said they were not in support of the process that produced the new traditional ruler.

Atoyebi accused the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bayo Adeleke, of imposing his preferred candidate.

He said the Aree-in-Council was not allowed to be part of the election of the new traditional ruler for the town.

He said: “They have not elected any king in Iree as far as we are concerned.

“What they should do is bring the contestants who are princes to us (kingmakers) from the four ruling houses for us to consult the oracle.

“All these were not done.

“What they claimed they did was not the proper process by which the Aree of Iree would emerge.”

When contacted, Adeleke said the kingmakers abdicated their duties.

Adeleke said three times meetings were called for kingmakers to elect a new traditional ruler and on those occasions, they refused to turn up.

He said that due process was followed in the appointment of the new traditional ruler for the town.

The state government had on November 4, 2022 appointed Prince Raphael Ademola as the 16th Aree of Iree in Osun State after he was elected by Warrant Chiefs.

He succeeded Oba Jimoh Olayonu, who passed on on July 8, 2018.





