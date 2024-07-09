Kiekie, Sydney, others win big at Trendupp Awards 2024

The highly anticipated fourth edition of Trendupp Awards, Africa’s first and foremost award for Influencers and Content Creators, concluded with grandeur, celebrating the outstanding achievements of Nigeria’s digital stars.

This year’s event, themed: “The Force of Influence,” honoured 17 exceptional influencers, content creators and brands.

This was for their impactful contributions to the social media landscape.

Held on July 7, 2024 at the prestigious Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, Trendupp Awards once again provided a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the creativity and influence of Nigeria’s audacious stars.

The evening was hosted by the multi-talented influencer, content creator, and TV host, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kiekie, who infused the event with her vibrant energy, making it a night to remember.

This year, Trendupp Awards introduced two exciting new categories: “Force of The Pod” and “Force of Influence (International).”

Force of The Pod recognises influencers and content creators who effectively use podcasts to educate, engage, and impact their audience, while Force of Influence (International) celebrates creators who command significant influence in the international social media space.

From a competitive pool of 102 nominees across 17 categories, the winners were selected by a distinguished Judging Council comprised of renowned media personalities and thought leaders from across Africa, including Busola Tejumola, Do2DTun (Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode), Denrele Edun, Yinka Adebayo, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Adaora Mbelu, Olusola Bodunde-Sanusi and Aisha Augie.

The selection criteria were based on creativity, engagement, and consistency.

Speaking at the event, Tiwalola Olanubi, Founder/CEO of Trendupp Africa, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the nominees and winners for their dedication and contributions to the creator economy in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Olanubi said: “The Trendupp Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the incredible influencers and content creators in Nigeria in 2021.

“The growth of the award platform is evident yearly. For the past three years, we have been known as Nigeria’s first ever award for Influencers and Content Creators, but this year, we recognised the need to extend our reach and honour influencers and content creators across Africa, which prompted us to introduce the ‘Force of Influence (International)’ category.

“With the introduction of this category, Trendupp Awards become Africa’s first-ever awards for Influencers and Content Creators.

“Trendupp Africa will continue her dedication to supporting creatives and digital talents ensuring they receive the recognition rightfully deserved.”

The night’s most coveted awards: “Force of Influence (Nigeria)” and “Force of Influence (International),” were awarded to Kiekie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori) and Endurance Grand (Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo) respectively, solidifying their positions as the top influencers in the Nigerian and international social media landscapes from March 2023 to March 2024.

