Tinubu salutes renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, on 100th birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday extended his best wishes and congratulations to Islamic leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, on attaining the age of 100.

Tinubu spoke in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday.

He described Bauchi as a shining light who had significantly contributed to shaping Islamic knowledge, as well as moral and ethical standards in modern Nigeria.

The statement added: “The President thanks the Tijjaniyya leader for dedicating his life to spreading knowledge and raising generations of Nigerians.

“On this momentous occasion, President Tinubu prays for greater wisdom and good health for the venerable Sheikh.”

