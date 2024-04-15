Kidnappers still holding my wife despite collecting N5m ransom, husband cries out

Suspected kidnappers of an Ogun State-based business woman, Risikat Oladokun, have refused to set her free after payment of ransom to the tune of N5million, the husband lamented on Monday.

The victim was abducted by gunmen on March 12 in Awa Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, while returning from work.

Her husband, Mathew Oladokun, lamented the inability of the police to rescue his wife even after paying N5million ransom.

He blamed the police for the delay in the release of his wife, saying the security operatives appeared to have given up on the search for his wife.

He said: “The abductors have collected more than N5million from us as ransom to secure the release of my wife who was abducted over a month ago and they are still demanding for more money.

“The abductors have refused to let us speak with her since she was abducted. We don’t know her current status, they are just asking us for more money.

“We were just driving into our compound, when the gunmen struck, they were about five in number, they attacked me first. Two of them with guns later locked me and our children in the house and took my wife away.

“They took both our phones, some cash and our ATM cards. They withdrew all the money in our bank accounts and they have been calling the family for ransom.

“Initially when they contacted us, they demanded for N15million, but we told them we don’t have such amount. We sent N1.2million at first, later we sent N2.2million and we have sent more, but they kept demanding for more money and have refused to release her.”

He added that the case was reported to the police and later transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit, “but no concrete thing has been done yet to ensure the safe return of my wife”.

Oladokun appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu ,to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the release of his wife.

When contacted, the Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola said, “This is an old case. I have not been able to call the DPO for update.”

Odutola promised to get back to our correspondent if there is any update on the incident.