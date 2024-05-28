Kidnapped university alumni president, son released after ransom payment

The kidnapped President of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Alumni Association, Enugu State branch, Dr. Obi Ilo, and his son, Kamsy Ilo, have been released by their kidnappers after the payment of ransom.

Maxwell Ngene, who revealed this in a statement seen by The Eagle Online on Monday, said they are back home.

According to available information, Dr. Ilo, who recently lost his wife, Lolo Nnenna Ngozi Obi Ilo, was returning home on Sunday with his son when they were attacked.

He was separated from Kamsy by the kidnappers, who then made a demand for ransom.

Ngene said: “We are very happy to announce that Dr. Obi Ilo, President of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Alumni Association, Enugu branch and his son, Kamsy Ilo, have been released safely and back home in their Independence Layout residence after being held captive for three days by daredevil kidnappers.

“The duo were kidnapped on their way back to Enugu from Nachi in Udi LGA of Enugu State.

“A ransom demand was made by the kidnappers.

“After diligent efforts and negotiations, the ransom was paid by the family and friends, and Dr. Ilo and his son were finally released this evening.

“The Ilo family is overjoyed to be reunited, and they are grateful for the safe return of their loved ones.

“Dr. Ilo, who is still mourning the loss of his wife, Lolo Nnenna Ngozi Obi Ilo, is particularly relieved to have his son back by his side.

Also Read:

“The family would like to extend their appreciation to the security agencies, members of the ESUT Alumni, friends, associates and well-wishers who supported them during this challenging time.

“They are also grateful for the prayers and kind words that have sustained them.

“Dr. Ilo and his family request privacy as they reunite and begin the process of healing and recovery.”