Keyamo to CEOs of Aviation agencies: I’ll sack you than lose my job

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, has told heads of aviation agencies under him that he would rather sack them than lose his own job.

The Minister spoke in Lagos on Saturday at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting, the first since he assumed office.

Keyamo said: “We had a three-day retreat with Mr. President, all the Ministers.

“At the end of the day, we signed a performance bond.

“I also signed my performance bond yesterday.

“So, if you don’t want me to get sacked in the next few months, you need to support me.

“On this side, it is either I get sacked or they get sacked.

“So, it is a race of who will survive.

“That’s what I have told all my CEOs.

“Somebody must die first, but before I die, I will take you down.”

Keyamo said the purpose of the retreat was “to receive inputs from you as technocrats and players in the industry.

“Your input will add value to the road map/focus area that the Industry will prioritise to make our Aviation Sector world class and meet the aspirations of Nigerians and all Aviation Stakeholders.

“We should desist from game blame and focus on solving the problems in the industry.

“As you are aware, Mr. President has unveiled his economic plan.

“The three-year economic revival plan that emerged from his inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting is anchored in an Eight-Point focus area targeted at addressing Nigeria’s socio economic challenges.

“It seeks to move away from the frenzied borrowing of the last government, check the unacceptably high jobless rate, achieve economic growth, prosperity for all, and end poverty.

“This, we, as an industry, will factor into our own focus areas for the development of the industry and in turn the economic development of our Nation.

“You will recall that following my appointment by Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I had gone on inspection of the Nigeria Airports, that is Lagos and Abuja.

“I set up a task-force for the relocation of foreign airlines from the old international terminal to the new terminal following the state of disrepair of the old terminal, which does not speak well about Nigeria as a people.

“The task force has since submitted their report.

“We are looking at their recommendations for possible action.

We will overhaul this terminal to further boost the revenue drive of our airports.

“I equally, formally received the land for the construction of the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the Jiwa Community.

“This is a historic event and dream come through, which Nigerians have looked up to for the past two decades.

“You can be rest assured that the benefits of the second runway will provide substantial economic advantage to the Nation.

“I have also received briefs from some of the Agencies under the Ministry and the Unions in the Aviation Industry.

“I have taken note of the concerns raised.

“After this engagement, we shall have a management retreat where we will further distill your inputs as stakeholders to move the aviation industry forward.”