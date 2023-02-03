Kenyan Singer, Xenia Manasseh emerges Spotify’s  February “Equal Africa Artiste” 

Spotify, an online streaming platform, has announced Kenyan Artiste, Xenia Manasseh as “EQUAL Africa Artiste” for February.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, disclosed this in a statement Friday in Lagos.

She said since Manasseh’s arrival on the Kenyan music scene in 2019, she had captivated fans with her vocals and her song writing prowess.

“Xenia is a rising star and not just in her home country. This month, she is being recognised as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for February.

“The EQUAL Africa programme looks to support talent just like hers and give women the tools and the platforms to grow their audiences and advance their careers in the music industry,” she said.

According to her, the R&B singer and songwriter released her debut EP “Fallin’ Apart” in 2019.

She said Manasseh had also racked up an impressive CV of writing credits and features with other artistes, including work on projects by Tenyana Taylor, Sauti Sol, Eazi, Tay Iwar and Burna Boy.

“The Spotify EQUAL Africa programme seeks to provide female artists with the support and resources to grow their craft and reach worldwide audiences through multiple playlists.

“The beneficiaries also receive off-platform guidance and tools to help take their music careers to even greater heights,” she said.

Manasseh said “Being a part of the EQUAL programme is an honour, I am honoured to be recognised for my input and for my voice especially in a male-dominated industry.

“I am honoured to be a part of any programme that is built on inclusivity, navigating this industry would be more difficult without platforms like this that seek to highlight that great art is great art no matter the source.”