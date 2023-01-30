Kelechi Iheanacho relishes FA Cup victory

Kelechi Iheanacho spoke of his delight after steering Leicester City to Emirates FA Cup progression at Bescot Stadium.

The forward was the man of the moment again in the FA Cup, coming off the bench to score the only goal of the game.

This saw the Foxes defeat Walsall 1-0 to put their name in the hat for the fifth round.

A 17th strike in 23 FA Cup appearances, the Nigerian international continued his impressive record in the competition, which also included the sole goal at Gillingham in round three.

Also finding the net in the Premier League once so far during 2022/23, the 26-year-old is keen to assist the team in any way he can.

“I’ve always loved this competition and the competition loves me, so I’m happy,” he beamed to LCFC TV during his post-match assessment of the victory. “It’s a good game to get through to the next round, so we’re happy.

“For me, it’s no different in terms of the way I approach games, the way I play and all that. Any time I get my chance, I get on there and do my job.”

Describing his crucial 68th-minute goal, which came just five minutes after being introduced from the bench by manager Brendan Rodgers, Iheanacho acknowledged that it was somewhat fortunate to ricochet and send the ball over Walsall ‘keeper Owen Evans.

He explained: “It (the goal) took a deflection but obviously it was in and we are through, that’s the most important thing. It’s for the team, we did it together, so everyone did their bit.

“We got the goal and we controlled the game. We played really well [in the second half], I think it was a good game. They were a really decent side as well, but we won the game.”

It’s Aston Villa next up for the Foxes as attention turns back to Premier League matters on Saturday, for a 3pm GMT kick-off at Villa Park.

With Leicester currently 14th in the table, Iheanacho hopes the cup success can act as a springboard.

The ex-Manchester City striker added: “We needed this to get to the Premier League now and build our confidence going into the league.

“The league is different, but I think we have the quality to go forward, so we need to stick together as a team and have the confidence to take the ball and to play so we can get up the table.”