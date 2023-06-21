Kebbi Governor’s aides seek support, cooperation of media 

The Media Aides to Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi have solicited for support and cooperation of members of Correspondents’ Chapel in the State to enable them deliver on their mandate efficiently.

They made the appeal at a meeting with members of the chapel held at the Correspondents’ Chapel office in Birnin Kebbi, the capital city Wednesday.

The meeting was organised by the members to congratulate the new appointees and to deliberate on a number of issues that became bottlenecks to professional productivity.

Three members of the chapel were appointed media aides to the governor as well as wife of the governor, respectively.

The appointees included: Yahaya Sarki of Leadership Newspapers as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Ahmed Idris of Guardian Newspapers, Chief Press Secretary; as well as Khadija Sa’idu of The Nation Newspapers, who was also elevated to Press Secretary to governor’s wife.

In his submission, Yahaya Sarki expressed appreciation to the chapel for organizing the meeting, adding that the meeting did not only boost their morale but it also gave them a sense of belonging.

He solicited the support and cooperation of all members of the chapel to make their work easy, saying “together we stand and divided we fall”.

Sarki also appealed to the Chairman of the chapel, El-Yakub Dabai, to be a pillar of support and encouragement to the new appointees and pleaded with him to encourage other members to equally do so.

On his part, Ahmed Idris described the new administration in the state as a new beginning, hence the need for support and cooperation of all members to pave way for meaningful success.

Idris, who stressed the importance of unity among the members, also advised all to shun gossiping which, according to him, hindered progress of any organisation, society and nation at large.

NAN reports that so many issues on ways to ease and improve the profession were raised and the appointees promised to address them within their respective capacities.