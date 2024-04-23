Katsina:  APC sets nomination form fees for LG elections, announces date for primaries

The Katsina State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set five million naira as the nomination form fee for those contesting for the seat of local government chairman in the state.

Alhaji Bala Abu Musawa, APC Deputy Chairman, Katsina, confirmed this after a meeting of the working committee, other state executives, and chairmen and secretaries of the party from the 34 local governments, held at the presidential banquet hall, Katsina Government House.

He equally disclosed that those contesting for councillor seats would pay a fee of one million, five hundred thousand naira.

The APC Deputy Chairman emphasized that all payments for the forms must be made directly into the party’s account, clarifying that sales of the forms will commence from May 1st to May 4th this year.

He added that all contestants must return their completed forms to SIEC by Thursday, May 9th.

Alhaji Bala Abu while quoting provisions from the election timetable issued by SIEC, announced that primary elections for council chairmen would be held on Saturday, May 18th, while councillor elections will follow on Wednesday, May 22nd.

He noted that the final list of candidates emerging from the primaries must be submitted to the state electoral commission on Monday, May 20th.

He however appealed to all contestants to adhere strictly to the guidelines, particularly regarding election campaigning.