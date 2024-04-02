Thirty children abducted in Kasai Village, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State have been released.
Bandits abducted the mainly girls children on Monday as they were fetching woods just outside the community.
- EFCC to arraign two top officials of Binance
- EKEDC restates commitment to improved service delivery through infrastructural development
- Segun Odegbami loses son, hails a ‘multi-talented young man’
- Allen Onyeama deserves commendation rather than condemnation, by Nnamdi Abana
- Katsina: 30 kidnapped children regain freedom
The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the development to Channels Television on Tuesday.
The Assistant Superintendent of Police said: Upon receipt of the report, the Command swung into action and launched an investigation to rescue the kidnapped victims as well as arrest the perpetrators.
“Further development will be communicated in due time, please.”