Katsina: 30 kidnapped children regain freedom

Thirty children abducted in Kasai Village, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State have been released.

Bandits abducted the mainly girls children on Monday as they were fetching woods just outside the community.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the development to Channels Television on Tuesday.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police said: Upon receipt of the report, the Command swung into action and launched an investigation to rescue the kidnapped victims as well as arrest the perpetrators.

“Further development will be communicated in due time, please.”