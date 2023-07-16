Kanu not capable of actualising Biafra, grant him freedom, Primate Ayodele advises Tinubu 

828 828

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the detained founder of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Primate Ayodele made the call in a statement issued Sunday and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, explaining that Kanu “cannot actualize Biafra Republic, neither can he cause a division in Nigeria because he doesn’t have the power to”.

The cleric noted that IPOB members are only crying out due to marginalisation which is an issue that can be easily resolved but their actions can never lead to the division of the country, urging President Tinubu to have mercy on the embattled leader of the proscribed organization.

Primate Ayodele asserted that at God’s appointed time, “Nigeria will divide without bloodshed or violence but peacefully”.

‘’President Tinubu should look into the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and let justice prevail. I advise Mr President to release him because he won’t be the one to divide Nigeria. He cannot even actualize Biafra Republic in Nigeria.’’

‘’Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members will only make noise. They are only shouting because of marginalisation which can easily be resolved, they can’t cause division in the country.’’

‘’When God is ready, he will divide the country Himself and there will no bloodshed or violence” Ayodele restated.

The man of God said that insecurity in the south-east zone was not caused by Nnamdi Kanu and that the sit-at-home orders will be curbed by the present chief of army staff.

He therefore urged the government to look deeply into the sit-at-home orders as a matter of urgency.

The popular cleric advised: ‘’Insecurity in the south-east isn’t caused by Nnamdi Kanu, the government should look into his case and tamper justice with mercy. The present chief of army staff will curb the sit-at-home order because it is dangerous and takes lives. The government should take that matter seriously as a matter of urgency”.