Ex-Netherlands goalkeeper Van der Sar moved to intensive care

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar has been moved to a hospital in the Netherlands.

This was after he was hospitalised in Croatia after suffering a brain haemorrhage, his wife Annemarie said on Saturday.

Annemarie told Ajax Amsterdam FC that her husband had been moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital in the Netherlands after a brain bleed last week.

The 52-year-old Van der Sar, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia, would remain in the intensive care in spite of him being in stable condition and out of immediate danger.

Ajax Amsterdam FC quoted Annemarie as saying: “Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital.

“His situation remains the same; stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative.

“The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week.”

Van der Sar was until recently a director at Ajax Amsterdam, where he was a goalkeeper from 1990 t0 1999.

