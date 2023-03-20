KanoDecides: NNPP congratulates Abba Yusuf, Kwankwaso on victory

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has congratulated the party’s Kano State Governorship Candidate, Abba Yusuf, over his victory in Saturday’s election.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, Monday in Abuja, described the election outcome as a well deserved victory for a new Nigeria which the party represented.

Major also congratulated the people of Kano state who overwhelmingly voted for a new and better Nigeria and ensured that their votes counted in the overall result.

He also congratulated the party’s Presidential flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, describing him as a man of indefatigable endeavour with enormous political sagacity, while also commending the party’s Board of Trustees’ Chairman, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

“The journey to a new Nigeria starts with Kano State and moves speedily across the nation as we collectively redefine the destiny of Nigeria.

“The party also congratulates all the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly candidates elected on NNPP platform across the country.

“It is victory for democracy, effective representation and progressive governance,” Major said.

He said that the people of Kano state had spoken loud and clear for change and expressed confidence in NNPP to provide strong leadership and dividends of democracy to them.

“The party commends the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party for winning these elections that are very crucial in charting the way forward for the country.

“NNPP will justify the confidence citizens reposed in it by providing visionary, pragmatic and purposeful governance,” Major assured.