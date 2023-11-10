Kano: NSCDC arrests 11 suspected vandals, phone snatchers

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it has arrested 11 suspected vandals and phone snatchers in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, on Thursday in Kano.

Idris-Abdullahi said operatives of the Anti-Vandalism Unit of the command, Gezawa and Garun Malam Divisions, arrested the suspects for allegedly committing various crimes ranging from vandalism to theft, phone snatching and other criminal acts.

He said: “Five of the suspects: Jibril Shamsu, 21, Sa’idu Musa, 18, Saifullahi Musa, 18, Tasiu Salisu, 16, and Abdurrahman Dahiru, were arrested along Kofar Mazugal Abattoir road for vandalising armoured cables worth thousands of Naira and phone snatching in broad daylight.

“Six other suspects were arrested for vandalism of electricity, streetlights and for stealing 18 solar power panels belonging to Kano State School of Management Studies.”

Idris-Abdullahi said the suspects would be prosecuted after full investigation.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, the command has also confiscated 13 bags of harmful herbal mixture of psychoactive substances, popularly known as Akuskura, which the state government recently banned its sale and usage for public health and safety.

“The command has launched investigation with a view to arrest the owner of the products to face the full wrath of the law,” Idris-Abdullahi said.