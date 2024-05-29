Kano Emirship tussle: CJN summons CJs over conflicting orders

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and Chief Judge of Kano State High Court over conflicting judgments regarding the emirship tussle in Kano State.

The Director of Information, National Judicial Council, Soji Oye, revealed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that while the Federal High Court in Kano issued an order for the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace of the Kano Emirate and reinforced the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, the Kano State High Court did the opposite.

Oye said in the statement summoning the two judges to appear before Ariwoola: “Sequel to the conflicting judgements emanating from the Federal High Court, and Kano State High Court of Justice on the Chieftaincy matter in Kano State, The Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho, OFR, and Chief Judge of Kano State High Court, Hon. Justice Dije Aboki for an emergency meeting in his chambers tomorrow Thursday 30 May 2024.

“The meeting which is a prelude to whole scale investigation by the National Judicial Council is to enable the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria have a proper briefing on this very disturbing development by the two respective Chief Judges.

“There is strong indication that the National Judicial Council will conduct an emergency meeting next week where the subject Judges are likely to be invited and subjected to serious investigations.”