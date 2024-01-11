Kano 2023: Supreme Court fixes date for judgment

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday for judgment in the Kano State governorship election appeals, Daily Trust said.

It said the Secretary of the legal team of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Bashir Tudun Wuzirci, confirmed this.

Daily Trust quotes Wuzirci as saying: “Yes, it is officially confirmed.

“They have told us to appear on Friday for the judgment.

“They told us that each party should not have more than two counsels in attendance.

“This, they said, is because they will be delivering seven judgments on that same Friday.”