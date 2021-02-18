The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has condemned the abduction of school children from Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, describing it as an attack on Nigeria’s fundamental development.

Speaking through a release from his Media Office on Thursday, Obi explained that any attack on students is an attack on education, which in turn falls back on national development, as education remains a critical contributor to national development.

Lamenting the security situation in the country, Obi regretted that the government was yet to rescue the kidnapped students.

He said the various security threats in the country posed great danger to the nation’s economy.

He said: “The incessant cases of security challenges in the country have continued to discourage, not just the inflow of foreign direct investment, but discourage local investors from moving the economy forward.”

Obi called on the government to always ensure the security of lives and property in every part of the nation.