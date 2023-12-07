Kaduna village bombing: Casualty figure rises

The casualty figure from the Nigerian Army accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night has risen.

The latest figures were confirmed by some of the survivors and an Imam in Tubun Biri, Alhaji Ahmed Sanusi.

The Imam said no fewer than 100 persons were buried on Monday, with 20 more bodies recovered by the search team and buried on Tuesday.

Sanusi said six additional bodies were recovered and buried, while another person died at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where the injured are being treated.

This brings to 127 the number of dead, he summed up.

He said: “Three days ago, we buried about 100.

“And on Tuesday, 20.

“And by Wednesday, we picked up six and one died in the hospital this morning.”