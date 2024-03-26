Kaduna: Police nab fake soldier allegedly involved in robbery, extortion

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a fake soldier allegedly involved in robbery and extortion.

Spokesman of the Command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, stated that the police arrested the suspect on Saturday following a report lodged by a citizen detailing a harrowing encounter he had with the suspect and his accomplices, currently at large.

The complainant had told the police that the suspect, in company of his three accomplices, robbed him of N25,500 and others of their mobile phones on March 16, 2024 using a Taser.

A Taser is a conducted energy device primarily used to incapacitate people.

It sends electric shock waves through the body when fired at a target.

Most Tasers look like a pistol with the nozzle cut short.

Hassan stated that a search at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of incriminating evidence, including a complete set of army camouflage and a Taser.

He assured that the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.