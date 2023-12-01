Kaduna: Police arrest eight for alleged kidnapping, robbery

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested eight suspects for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery in the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mansur Hassan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan said operatives of the Command from the Divisional Headquarters in Maigana arrested the suspects on November 17, 2023 during a raid of the criminal den at Nuba farm in Farin Kasa, Sakaru and Balgadi villages of Soba Local Government Area of the state.

He said preliminary investigation showed that the suspects aged between 20 and 27 were responsible for the August 25 abduction of one Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai.

He added: “Equally, a man from Bagaldi village was their kidnapped victim in recent time.

“Their gang leader in Farin Kasa village is at large though trailed.

“All the suspects will have their day in court at the completion of investigation.”

According to Hassan, the feat was sequel to the renewed drive to guarantee safety of lives and property, especially during the festive season in the state.

This, he said, was coupled with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, to Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to go on the offensive.

The statement quoted the CP as hailing the operatives and tasked them to be more circumspect during the Yuletide.

Garba also enjoined residents of the state to be security conscious, warning: “Criminal elements are on the prowl to unduly meet up with the demand of the festive period.”