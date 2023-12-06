Kaduna bombing: I lost 34 family members – Resident

A resident of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Idris Dahiru, has said 34 of his family members were killed in the miscalculated bombing of the town by the Nigerian Army on Sunday.

Dahiru made this known when he spoke with the British Broadcasting Corporation on the bombing on Tuesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the National Emergency Management Agency confirmed on Tuesday that 85 persons have so far been buried with 66 in the hospital.

The were celebrating the Mauled when two drones of the Nigerian Army struck in succession.

Dahiru told BBC: “Our annual Maulud celebration was shattered by unexpected airstrikes.

“The first bomb exploded without warning, killing innocent people, including women and children.

“Some victims were torn apart by the blast.

“As we rushed to aid the injured, the jet returned, unleashing a second bomb.

“This time, many of those who had come to help were among the casualties.

“My family alone has lost 34 members in this tragedy.

“We have 66 loved ones receiving medical care at Barau Dikko hospital.”