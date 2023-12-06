Kaduna Attack: Shiites, Izala, other, seek compensation for victims

The Islamic Forum in Kano, has called for compensation for victims of the Sunday military bomb attacks in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State.

The Forum comprises: Tijjanniya Qadiriya, Shiites and the Izala sects.

Mallam Abubakar Rabo, who spoke on behalf of the Forum, also called on the Federal Government to set up an independent panel to investigate the matter.

“This act is condemnable and we are tasking the Federal government to rise up and unearth the truth behind it.

“The Federal government should make the safety of lives and property of the citizens a priority; without people, there can never be a government,” he said.

The villagers were hit while celebrating Maulud.

The Army has since claimed responsibility for the attack, explaining that it was done in error.