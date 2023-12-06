Kaduna airstrike: JNI seeks full investigation

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam on Tuesday called for full investigation on the tragic incident at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that Nigerian Army troops on Sunday in error shot drones into the town.

This was while the people were observing the Maulud celebration.

The Secretary General of JNI, Prof Khalid Aliyu, in a statement issued in Kaduna, also called for justice for the families of the victims.

Aliyu said JNI, representing the collective voice of the Ummah, stood in profound consternation and grief over the tragic incident that unfolded at Tudun-Biri village in Igabi LGA during a Maulud celebration as was reported.

He said: “It is thus with heavy hearts that we express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families, as well as the loved ones of the deceased victims, and we fervently pray for the swift recovery and healing of those injured.

“Nevertheless, the purported bombing of people by the supposed aerial patrol, resulting in the reported loss of no fewer than 100 innocent lives is a reprehensible and deeply condemnable act.

“Such a callous and devastating incident is utterly antithetical to the principles of peace and unity that we, as a community, strive to uphold at this critical moment of the Nigerian nationhood, and the act portends danger, especially to military-civil relationship.

“JNI is in utter disbelief that the military will act in such a manner knowing fully that before any operation is carried out due diligence is usually carried out, backed with irrefutable intelligence.

“Therefore, vehemently condemns this tragic incident in its entirety and calls for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the devastating and most unfortunate event.

“We urge the authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the subsisting laws.”

Aliyu also called on the Federal Government through its relevant MDAs to, as a matter of urgency, take up the medicals of all the affected victims and pay the due ransom of all the deceased.

According to him, this call has become inevitable considering that similar episodes had occurred in recent past in Yobe, Zamfara and Borno States among others.

He added: “We implore God’s infinite mercy upon the departed souls, praying for their peaceful repose in Jannatul-Firdaus, and beseech Him to grant patience and solace to the bereaved families during this incredibly difficult time.

“May God, the Most Merciful, bestow healing and swift recovery upon the injured.

“JNI calls upon all members of the Ummah to remain steadfast in prayers and solidarity, advocating for peace, justice, and harmony in our respective communities.”

The Secretary reiterated its unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that such heartbreaking incidents do not recur.

“We urge everyone to exercise restraint and patience as we await the outcome of investigations on the matter,” Aliyu said.