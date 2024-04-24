Just in: Tinubu arrives Netherlands on state visit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in the Netherlands on a state visit.

President Tinubu, during his visit, is expected to engage in high-level meetings with Dutch government officials, and business leaders.

The president will also engage in discussions around trade, investment, security cooperation, and cultural exchange.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement released on Monday.

He said, “On the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, President Tinubu will engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom.”

“The Queen is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).”

“While in the Netherlands, the President will participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum that will bring together heads of governments,” Ngelale added.

The President is also expected to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled for April 28-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.