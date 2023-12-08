Just in: Late Alaafin’s son dies hours to 47th birthday 

One of the sons of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Prince AbdulFatai Adeyemi, is dead.

Popularly known as D-Gov, he died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan in the early hours of Friday.

The Oyo Prince, who was the immediate past Chairman of Oyo State Local Government Pensions Board, died a few hours to his 47th birthday.

The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Funmilayo Adetuyibi, confirmed the death of the late Alaafin’s son, saying that he died at the hospital on Friday morning.

Adetuyibi told the News Agency of Nigeria that AbdulFatai was brought to the hospital around 12:05am on Friday and died at exactly 3:50am.

She, however, declined when asked about the disease that the late Oyo prince was suffering from, which eventually resulted in his death.

“I can’t disclose his diagnosis or what killed him because it is against our professional ethics,” the UCH spokesperson said.

Another source from UCH also spoke about the death of the late Alaafin’s son.

ALSO READ:

Oladips begs Nigerians: Though I was ill, I didn’t die

Policemen caught on video demanding money from foreign biker arrested + Video

GOtv Boxing Night 30: I’m coming for revenge against Black Tito — Abisoye

The source said: “Fatai Bayo Adeyemi, one-time Secretary of Atiba Local Government, died this morning (Friday).

“He was married with children.

“He was reported very ill sometime last year but survived.”

The late Prince contested the House of Representatives seat in Oyo Federal Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party in 2019.

He lost to his brother, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, popularly known as Skimeh, of the All Progressives Congress.

AbdulFatai’s death, it was gathered, has thrown the family of the late Oba Adeyemi and the ancient town of Oyo into mourning.

E