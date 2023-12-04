Just in: ATBU shut down, as students protest over colleague’s murder

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has been shut down.

Zailani Bappa, Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the University announced the closure on Monday.

The closure followed students’ protest over the alleged murder of a student, Joseph Baidu.

Baidu until his death was a 500 level student of Geology. He was allegedly killed outside the campus on Saturday night.

Bappa, who announced the closure at a news conference in Bauchi, said that the school would be closed for one week.

He said: “We are closing down the school because students decided to hold a demonstration while the Police were still investigating the matter.

“The murder took place outside the campus and the record we have revealed that the student lived outside the university campus, in spite of the fact that he is a final year student.

“The duty of the University security is to report the issue to the Police for proper investigation and this is exactly what happened; so, the Police are currently investigating the issue.”

Bappa regretted that the students’ agitation caused a general disorder within the university community.

Also Read:

“With the closure of the school, the students have been directed to vacate all campuses immediately. Any student found on any of the campuses willi face the wrath of the law,” he said.

He restated management’s readiness to address and redress the act of brigandage among students to ensure a smooth environment for teaching and learning