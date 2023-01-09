Just in: Abducted passengers at Edo train station rescued 

Six victims out of the 31 kidnapped last Saturday at the Edo train station at Igueben have been rescued.

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare announced this Monday at a press conference.

“The six persons are a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a 6-year-old girl, and…”

This was as the commissioner assured that the search and rescue team had doubled down on its rescue efforts.

Nehikhare said: “Following the directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki that the kidnappers that attacked the train in Igueben on Saturday be smoked out of their hiding and the persons abducted be rescued, we are happy to announce that six (6) persons have been rescued.

“The six persons are a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a 6-year-old girl, and two siblings; aged two and five years old.

“We commend the efforts of the rescue team in the bushes and their support staff that have been working tirelessly since the incident occurred to ensure the kidnapped passengers are rescued and reunited with their families.

“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.

“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress. Operation Bush Combing continues,” the Commissioner assured.

The Tribune