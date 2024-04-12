Junior Pope: Peter Obi mourns with family, colleagues

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed shock over the death of a Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, professionally known as Junior Pope.

The former two-term Anambra State governor spoke on the death of Junior Pope on his X handle on Thursday.

Obi tweeted: “I am shocked by the reports of the death of yet another vibrant Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

“Our entertainment industry, and indeed our dear nation, is once again thrown into mourning, by the death of this young talented actor.

“His death is yet another great loss to the entertainment industry which has in recent years risen to become a most vibrant sector of our social and economic life.

“I am even more saddened to imagine the pain and agony of the families they have just left behind.

“Death is a very painful experience, but the death of a young one with a promising future is even more devastating.

“I sincerely commiserate with his family and the families of others who also lost their lives in the boat accident.

“I also condole with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and the entire entertainment industry.

“May God give them, and all of us, the fortitude to bear this sad irreplaceable loss, and grant eternal rest to the dead.”