Junior Pope: My story — Boat captain + Video

The captain of the boat in which Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, better known as Junior Pope, and other actors had an accident and died has told his version of the story of what occurred on Anam River in Anambra State.

The boat captain spoke in a video that was relayed live days after the blame for the death of the team was laid on him.

He said in the past on Facebook: “There’s something they are hiding and then trying to heap everything on my head.

“That guy wearing a tattoo (JC Okafor) has said many bad things about me and because he is a celebrity, everybody is believing him and pointing fingers at me as the root cause of the incident.

“People are writing everywhere that it is an accident.

“It is not an accident.

“Rather, it’s a manipulation targeted against Junior Pope.

“That guy was holding the rope, if not, it is the rope I would have used to shift the boat but he was holding onto it.

“I had to use my hand and the tail hit the canoe and we capsized.

“Against the backdrop of claims by that tattooed actor, I was the one that saved the girl he claimed to have saved.

“When we got out of the water, we wanted to go and bring out Junior Pope.

“It was that same guy that said we should wait a while for the ones saved to recover first, asking if they are not human beings too.

“Junior Pope never made any video inside the boat as claimed by the tattooed actor.

What happened was already programmed spiritually to happen.

“If you know Prophet Ebuka, he had told Junior Pope this thing, that when good things are coming, bad things always come along.

“I remember vividly, that he should be extra careful and in less than two weeks after that message, he drowned.

“I’m a member of Pastor Ebuka’s church.

“I can’t keep quiet again, they should tell the truth.

“I’m just coming from the police, where I was interrogated.

“I decided to make this video to throw light on what happened.

“I had taken them in that boat to cross that river by 10pm.

“They were not wearing life jackets and nothing happened.

“I have to come out and talk because everybody is saying, where is the boat man?

“I will say what I know.

“I don’t care if they come after me or if they jail me.

“This is the truth.

“After the boat capsized, that tattooed actor (JC Okafor) was the first to write RIP and posted it.

“I was there and he made a call, telling someone that Junior Pope is dead.

“They had not taken him to the hospital, he concluded he was dead.

“There’s a secret somewhere.

“This incident is not my fault.

“All of those pointing fingers at me, I pray something like this happens to you or your children or relation.

“Now they have taken away my means of livelihood as I have been told not to ride a boat again.

“All the people that don’t want to listen to me, this will happen to you people, so you understand.

“Asaba knows the secret of this, including the producers.

“You people should help me.

“This boy has spoiled my name and job.

“I wish Junior Pope will wake up and narrate the story.

“Life jacket is provided for anybody that wants to enter the boat, but they refused to take it after they were urged several times.

“I’m saying it again, this is not an accident.

“If you want to come after me, go ahead.

“If you want to arrest me, fine.

“Let me tell you, once you become successful in life, people will begin to come after you.

“There are secrets people need to come out with.

“Okay, why did actor Zubby Michael leave Asaba for Lagos?

“Do you think he doesn’t know what he’s doing?

“You call him stupid.

“When you’re getting to the top, enemies will become jealous and come after you.

“I’m ready to say the truth to the end.

“Let them come and carry me.

“I’m not afraid.

“They have the job that feeds me.

“I have never done a video before, but I was told to do this to clear my name.

“If you like, share it, if you like, screenshot it, send it everywhere.

“The advice I’m giving is: If you are making or involved in movie production in Asaba, know the way you do your things.”

