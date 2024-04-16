Junior Pope: Late Nollywood makeup artist re-buried + Photos 

The late Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Fredrick, 24, was re-buried in her hometown, Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, on Monday.

This followed the intervention of Governor Emo Uno of Akwa Ibom State who demanded the return of her remains.

Frederick, who died alongside John Paul Odonwodo, a prominent Nollywood actor better known as Junior Pope, and three others had earlier been buried by the bank of River Niger, where they died in a boat accident.

A Facebook user, Ubong David, shared pictures from the burial on Monday.

David said: “Today, the late Abigail Frederick, the Nollywood makeup artist who tragically lost her life in the ill-fated boat mishap, has been laid to rest at the family compound in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area.

“The funeral service was conducted by the Church of Christ, Ikot Udoma, and was attended by various dignitaries, including the Eket Transition Committee Chairman, Akaniyene Tommey; Commissioner for Tourism, Charles Udoh; SA on Entertainment, Moses Eskor; Godfada Uko, members of the Eket Transition Committee, Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, the Nollywood community, friends, and sympathisers.”