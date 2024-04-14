Junior Pope: Governor visits family of makeup artist, pledges support + Video, photos

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has visited the family of a makeup artist, Abigail Edith Frederick, who died in a boat mishap alongside other Nollywood crew, including John Paul Odonwodo, professionally known as Junior Pope.

The Eagle Online recalls they drowned on Anam River in Anambra State on their way to Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The boat in which Frederick, Junior Pope and others were travelling was said to have collided with another.

The remains of Frederick were said to have been buried beside the river bank because the family could not afford the rituals to be performed to have it transported back home.

However, Governor Eno changed all of that when he visited the family of the late makeup artist after a trip to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Governor not only ordered that the remains should be brought back at whatever cost to the state government, he also promised to assist the family in several way.

He said on his X handle after the visit on Saturday: “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Edith Frederick. Today, upon my return from an official engagement in Abuja, I visited the family in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area, to offer support during this difficult time.

“Recognizing the immense loss suffered by the family, I assured them of my solidarity and shared their grief. It’s heartbreaking to witness the untimely passing of such a promising individual, a testament to the Arise spirit of our youth who pursue their dreams with courage.

“In response to this tragedy, I took immediate action to assist the family. I provided automatic employment in the State Civil Service to the elder sister of the deceased and directed the renovation of their family house. Additionally, Government’s support was promised to the undergraduate sisters studying at the University of Uyo.

“During times of sorrow, it’s essential that we stand together as a community. I am committed to ensuring that no one is left behind and that every citizen receives the support and care they deserve.”

