Journalist donates school, health facility to Yobe community 

Dr. Hassan Gimba, a veteran journalist, public commentator and online publisher, on Sunday donated a school and a health facility to the people of Potiskum, Yobe State.

The publisher of NEPTUNE PRIME, an online newspaper, said the projects were named after his late mother and wife.

Gimba added that the projects were part of his contributions to the community as a way of paying back to the society.

According to him, Hafsat Gimba Ahmed Memorial School is named after his late mother, after it had been renovated and equipped with modern facilities.

He noted that the school had also been connected to a power source, with borehole and toilet facilities.

Gimba said the Lami Fatima Babara Cervical Cancer Screening Centre was named after his late wife, who died as a result of cervical cancer.

He stated that the centre would also provide primary healthcare services to the community, especially patients inflicted with the disease.

Dr. Abdullahi Mamuda, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the school, commended Gimba for his initiative and dedication to service the community, while urging others to emulate the gesture.

A childhood friend of Gimba, Prof. M. K. Uthman, praised his generosity and support to the community.

Uthman also prayed for the eternal rest of Gimba’s late mother and wife.

Alhaji Muhammad Idrisa, the Emir of Fika, thanked Gimba on behalf of the Emirate for his contribution to the community.

The emir, who was represented by Alhaji Bukar Abubakar, the Shettima of Fika, appealed to the citizens of the state to emulate the gesture for the benefit of the society.

