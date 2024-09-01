NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, others

The Nigerian Air Force Special Forces have eliminated a known terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five members of his group in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

The Air Vice Marshal said the special forces were deployed from the 413 Force Protection Group.

Gabkwet said the deployment followed an intelligence report received on August 31 that the terrorist kingpin and his group were sighted near Sabon Gida forest along Sabon Birni Road.

Also Read:

He said that their mission was with likely intent to kidnap, harm or kill innocent civilians.

According to him, after making contact with the terrorists who were on motorcycles, they immediately opened fire on sighting the Special Forces, but were met with superior fire power by the troops.

The troops eliminated all the terrorists and recovered five dane guns, a locally fabricated sub-machine gun, and live ammunition, as well as assorted charms, lighters, sim cards and cell phone cases.

Gabkwet added: “Efforts by the troops to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing.

“Troops have also been commended and urged to intensify ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property.”

Post Views: 0