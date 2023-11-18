Jonathan to Diri: I would have moved my mum out of Bayelsa if you lost

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he would have moved his mother out of Bayelsa State if Governor Douye Diri had lost his second term bid.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party emerged winner of Saturday’s off-cycle election in Bayelsa State.

Diri defeated Timipire Sylva of the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking during a congratulatory visit to Diri in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Friday, former President Jonathan said insecurity would have been worse if Diri had lost.

He said: “We don’t want to go into unnecessary crisis in the state.

“Results have been declared and we believe the election was conducted.

“We believe the governor won the election and we plead that people should accept it and work with the governor.

“Let all of us support him so that the state will move ahead.

“There should be nothing that will push the state backward.

“We should think about the development of the state starting from the issue of peace and security in the state which within this last period, three years plus, there are significant improvements in terms of cultism and kidnapping and so on and so forth.

“I was saying before this election that if Diri loses this election, I would have relocated my mother to Abuja.

“My cousin was kidnapped two times.

“On one of those occasions, one of my cousins, Solo, was killed because they threw him into the river and he didn’t know how to swim.

“So, we’ve passed through hell in this state and we’ve seen a little light at the end of the tunnel.

“So, people should calm down and allow Diri to focus on governance so that he will be able to propel this state forward so that we will benefit as citizens of the state.”